Best Ramadan food around town

Ramadan is a month for reflection and repentance but at the end of a long day of fasting, you can reward yourself with a well-deserved meal.

There are many restaurants that serve sehri meals now, which used to be a rarity. Iftar items, on the other hand, are sold everywhere from roadside stalls to the most posh hotels.

For most people, buying super-fancy meals (some of which are listed in this article) for sehri or iftar is simply wasteful. There are occasions, however, when people don't mind spending a little more for the premium experience.

But, thankfully, there are good affordable sehri and iftar options also that don't cost an arm and a leg (also listed here). And many people swear that many of these are actually tastier than their expensive counterparts.

Whatever your preferences may be, these are some of the best restaurants and deals available for this Ramadan.

Options for iftar

12 inch pizza under Tk300 at Cheez

You can head out to Cheez for some mad pizzas and pastas. They also have amazing cheesecakes for desserts.

You can feast on budget on their 'More for less' pizza series like The Liquid Gold (12 inch for Tk299+) or Spicy Sausage (12 Inch for Tk349).

Indulge in their Seafood Marinara pasta if you are a seafood lover to find crab and prawn along with the spiciness. And if you are up for the goodness of meat and cheese, Mac n Cheesesteak is your go to option. You will find both for Tk549+.

For Sehri they have a buy one get one offer for pizzas and pastas. To grab the offers you can hit any of their outlets with your friends and families for a cheez-y iftar as well.

Although their outlets are not open during sehri, from 12am to 4am they offer home delivery services in the areas of Bashundhara R/A, Banani, Uttara, Bailey Road and Dhanmondi.

Premium haleem at O'Play

Add a dash of spice and exciting flavours to your iftar plate with O'Play's special Tiffin Box menu. This special menu has been released for Ramadan and will be available throughout the month.

The menu is special as it consists of a variety of Indian food, which the Italian restaurant does not usually offer.

You will be able to find classic Indian dishes such as Regular Masala Dosa, Sambar Idly, and Chola Bhatora. They also offer dishes with their own twist, such as the O'Play Family Special Dosa.

However, the highlight of Ramadan at O'Play has to be their Hydrabadi Haleem (Tk950 for 800gm). This dish is one of their bestsellers and customers wait in anticipation for it.

This dish is special as the meat dominates the haleem, making it indulgent and filling after a whole day of fasting. Along with that you can try their signature Baklava Cheesecake (full size for Tk3500) for the perfect dessert.

Hummus and more at Al-Amar

If you want to try something different than the ordinary you can take your friends and family out for a Lebanese treat. You are bound to have a tasty yet healthy meal with their hummus (Tk335) which is boiled chickpeas blended with sesame and lemon juice.

Pair it with the standard mixed grill (Tk1350++). You can add the sweet labang (Tk155) for the perfect refreshing drink.

You can explore the world of grilled kebab and kaftas with their special BOGO offers for sehri. They are offering two platters for their offer: with the Tk1095 one you will get spicy half grill chicken, Mandi rice, Fattouch salad and spicy garlic sauce.

For their sehri platter which is for two people(Tk1650) you will get hummus, fattoush salad, chicken tikka, mandi rice, chicken kafta and garlic sauce.

With their iftar platter(Tk695+) you will get hummus, bread, dates, watermelon, orange, jilapi, lemonade, cream chicken and many more.

30 items to choose from at Star Kabab

Nothing really hits the spot like the classic iftar items during Ramadan. Star Kabab's iftar menu offers beloved items such as piyaju, beguni, chola. In fact, the iftar menu has over 30 items to choose from.

It is always an occasion when haleem is on the table, and you can make iftar special with their mutton haleem (Tk90). You can also end your meal on a sweet note with their malai jilapi (Tk40).

Options for sehri

Exotic sehri platters for takeaway and delivery at Gloria Jean's Coffees

Gloria Jean's Coffees' menu has promising meals to satisfy your cravings for sehri. Gloria Jean's Coffees offers both sweet and savoury options for meals.

They are offering four platters for sehri that are filling, high in protein, and healthy. You will be able to order these items from 1 AM to 3 AM for both takeaway and home delivery.

For a filling meal, you can try Platter 1 (Tk550), it has both the Picasso chicken and grilled dory fish as the proteins of the dish. It also comes with garlic rice and a side of sautéed vegetables.

If you want to try something different from the rest of the platters, you can try Platter 4 (Tk590), as it is the only dish that comes with chilli garlic prawn. It also comes with green beans and garlic rice.

On top of that, what better way is there to finish sehri than to end the meal with a cup of coffee.

Mutton leg roast to chicken achari at Al-Razzak, the restaurant that popularised eating out for sehri

Al Razzak was established in 1992; be it for the public demand or business interest, they started to offer sehri from 2009. And they were one of the first ones to start this trend of sehri outings.

Gradually it became popular and now many restaurants provide similar opportunities for the urbanites who find it relaxing to go on an outing to have sehri.

Al-Razzak's regular menu is chicken full roast, mutton leg roast, chicken achari, plain rice, mutton achari, fish and others. They provide quality dishes at very affordable prices.

It will cost around Tk400-Tk500 for each person to have a delicious sehri with a number of items in it. For sehri, plain rice, sea fish, kala bhuna of beef, dal and kabab are the most favourite items at Al Razzak.

Bulgogi beef and fettuccine chicken for sehri at La Mirchi

La Mirchi is offering three new platters for sehri and will be open for dine-in till 4am during Ramadan.

The new platters cover different cuisines, leaving you with the freedom to explore new flavours with the guarantee that it will be delicious. They consist of the Beef Bulgogi Meal (Tk450+), Chicken Fettuccine Meal (Tk450+), and the Chicken Teriyaki Meal (Tk450+).

For a kick of heat, their Beef Bulgogi Meal is filled with flavour from its spices and the bits of garlic. It comes with steamed jasmine rice and a side of garlic mushrooms and mashed potatoes. They also offer a glass of Mint Lemon Iced Tea for a refreshing twist.

bb.q Chicken offers two sehri platters

If you are in the mood for something indulgent with classic flavours, bb.q Chicken (formerly bbq Bangladesh) has your back. They are offering two exciting platters for sehri.

The Platter 1 (Tk499+) is a great option if you want a meal with a bit of everything in it. It contains Jamaican chicken, BB wings, and sauteed vegetables. It is also served with spicy rice. For dessert, they give you a serving of their sweet yoghurt.

Platter 2 (Tk499+) contains gourmet garlic BBQ, king prawn, sauteed vegetables, and spicy rice.

Get delivery until 3:30pm from Domino's

Sehri is the perfect time to meet your late night cravings, making it the best time to order pizza. Domino's Bangladesh is offering home delivery till 3:30am for the month of Ramadan.

If you are ordering for the whole family, you can order their Box of Happiness where you get four pizzas for only Tk999. There are other offers also available on the chain restaurant's app.

Deals

Assortment platters at Deck 13

For all the seafood lovers, Deck 13 is offering Ramadan special offers with four Ramadan special platters. The platter with the most dishes, which includes fried rice, quarter size chicken, prawns, wings, coleslaw, dates and iced lemon tea, will cost Tk1450+.

Alternatively, the regular menu will be available as well. Try out their steak lovers platter which is 1:2 at Tk2850 and comes with the sides of sauteed mushroom, grilled veggies, smashed potatoes and fried rice.

Special platter - Tk1450+

Buffet iftar and dinner at THE WAY Dhaka

THE WAY Dhaka has two offers for their buffet iftar cum dinner with their middle eastern Ramadan delights.

With this offer, you can enjoy their exquisite buffet iftar followed by dinner with their succulent array of food in this holy month of Ramadan.

In the buffet menu you will find continental and italian dishes like fish, beef, prawn and chicken dishes along with pasta, mini steaks and many more. For iftar they will serve traditional iftar items like chana, potato chops, pakora, salads, juices, etc.

They are open from iftar time till 10pm everyday. You can avail the 'buy one get two' offer for Tk5,900 (for three people) or 'buy one get one' offer (for two people) for Tk4,500.

The offers are available on selective cards and digital payment.

Buy one get two more (for three people) - Tk5,900

Buy one get one (for two people) - Tk4,500

Sehri buffet at Lakeshore Hotel

Lakeshore Hotel is offering a buffet iftar followed by dinner for Tk2295+. Buy one get one is available for this buffet.

For the iftar menu, they are offering haleem, Lebanese fattoush salad, doi bora, chola bhuna, etc.

You will find minced chicken kabsa rice, Iranian beef kibbeh roller, BBQ chicken drumstick for the main course along with many other dishes. And for desserts, you will find kunafa and baklava, rice pudding, Lakeshore special jilapis, etc.

They are also offering a sehri buffet for Tk750+ per person with main course, desserts and drinks. While you will get dishes like biriyani, beef bhuna, chicken rezala for the main course, the sehri buffet will have cinnamon rolls, croissants, fresh fruit platter, lemon tarts, etc as desserts.

Buffet iftar and dinner - Tk2295+

Sehri buffet - Tk750+

Traditional Japanese Bento box meal at YumCha District

The fan-favourite Pan-Asian restaurant is offering two bento boxes for this Ramadan. In bento box A you will find lemon chicken, rice cake in sapo sauce, beef bulgogi, egg fried rice, assorted dim sum, tempura, sesame crisps and lemonade.

Furthermore, you will get soy glazed ginger chicken, YCD special veggies, Hunan prawn, egg fried rice, dim sum, tempura, sesame crisps and lemonade in Bento box B. Both are priced at Tk995+. This offer is available for dine-in only.

A maximum of 14 seats can be reserved at Banani outlet and 24 seats can be reserved at the Dhanmondi and Gulshan outlets, if available, on your desired date. The regular Yum Cha District menu will resume 20 mins after Maghrib Adhaan.

Bento Box - Tk995+