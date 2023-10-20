Israeli raid on West Bank camp kills 12 Palestinians, officials say

Israeli troops raided Jenin on Tuesday, 7 March, 2023. Photo: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters
Israeli troops raided Jenin on Tuesday, 7 March, 2023. Photo: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Israeli forces raided and carried out an air strike in a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, killing at least 12 people, Palestinian officials said, and Israel's police said an officer was killed during the raid.

The Israeli military said the strike, a rare use of air power in the West Bank, targeted a group of Palestinians "that posed a threat to the soldiers in the area". It said it had arrested 10 Palestinians during the raid.

The Palestinian Authority's official news agency WAFA said dozens of Palestinians were wounded during the clashes in the Nur Shams refugee camp, adjacent the central city of Tulkarm near the territory's border with Israel.

West Bank violence has surged since Israel began bombarding Gaza in retaliation for an 7 Oct Hamas rampage in Israeli towns that killed at least 1,400.

Since 7 Oct, Israeli troops have killed more than 70 Palestinians and arrested more than 800 in the West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

The military said it carried out Thursday's raid in Nur Shams "to apprehend wanted suspects, destroy terror infrastructure, and confiscate weapons."

Israel's police said a reserve service member who was part of an undercover unit was killed during the raid. It did not provide details.

WAFA reported that seven of the dead had been transported to hospital, while the five others were in a mosque inside the camp.

