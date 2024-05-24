EU's Borrell urges Israel 'not to intimidate,' 'threaten' ICC judges

Hamas-Israel war

AFP
24 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 09:44 pm

Related News

EU's Borrell urges Israel 'not to intimidate,' 'threaten' ICC judges

What the court's prosecutor "has done in presenting a case should not be considered as an anti-Semitic attitude," he said.

AFP
24 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 09:44 pm
European Union&#039;s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanon&#039;s caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, Lebanon 6 January 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, Lebanon 6 January 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Friday urged Israel "not to intimidate" or "threaten" the judges of the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for Israel's prime minister and defence minister.

"I ask everyone, starting with the Israeli government, but also certain European governments, not to intimidate the judges, not to threaten them," Borrell said during an interview with Spanish public television TVE, calling for "respect for the International Criminal Court".

What the court's prosecutor "has done in presenting a case should not be considered as an anti-Semitic attitude," the former Spanish foreign minister added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said Monday that he requested arrest warrants for as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as top Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohamed Deif, on suspicions of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

While he said the Palestinian militant chiefs could be culpable of "extermination", "rape and other acts of sexual violence" and "taking hostages as a war crime", he accused the Israelis of "starvation", "wilful killing", and "extermination and/or murder".

Netanyahu said he rejected "with disgust ... the comparison between democratic Israel and the mass murderers of Hamas", and Biden also stressed that "there is no equivalence -- none -- between Israel and Hamas".

The warrants, if granted by the ICC judges, would mean that any of the 124 ICC member states would technically be obliged to arrest Netanyahu and the others if they travelled there. However the court has no mechanism to enforce its orders.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas's unprecedented attack on October 7 resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 35,800 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Gaza / International Criminal Court (ICC) / Josep Borrell / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

10h | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

12h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

1d | Earth
If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

23h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

23h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

1d | Videos