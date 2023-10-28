Israel unleashes ‘pure horror’ on Gaza Strip; Death toll crosses 7,300

According to BBC, Asmaa, whose 10-year-old son Firas has cancer and is struggling to receive healthcare in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

She also told BBC that both from northern Gaza and eastern parts of Rafah, a lot of families have fled to the refugee camps, including some of her family.

"From my family, my parents, my brothers' wives, my sister and her children, my neighbours, our friends, all those who have gone to refugee camps tell me the living conditions in the camps are horrible."

She gives some details: "They tell me that the water is dirty. It's not suitable for drinking. Not even suitable for bathing or washing. Some drank the water and got sick from drinking it."

Asmaa also says that food is very limited in the camps, and that each person is given one or two pieces of pita bread, and all the food provided is very old, some of it infested with worms.

Since the people in the camps cannot take a bath or wash their clothes, hygiene problems cause illnesses and skin conditions affecting the hair and body like eczema and itching, Asmaa says.