Israeli forces operating in 'heart of Gaza City'; Humanitarian aid 'targeted'

Palestinians carry their belongings as they flee their houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri

Israel said on Tuesday its forces were operating deep in Gaza City in their battle to wipe out Hamas in the Palestinian enclave. Meanwhile, Palestinian Red Crescent reported Israeli forces targeted the International Red Cross humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza City.

Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli forces targeted the International Red Cross humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza City

Doctors Without Borders staff member killed in Gaza, MSF calls for action to "stop bloodshed"

Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab, African and Islamic countries to discuss the Gaza conflict in coming days, its investment minister has said

Biden has asked Netanyahu for a "pause" in the fighting in Gaza while Rashida Tlaib has said she "will not be silenced" ahead of a planned vote to rebuke her in the US House of Representatives

At least 10,328 Palestinians in Gaza killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant says their troops are "in the heart of Gaza City

A spokesman for the UN agency said an average of 160 children are now being killed each day in Gaza Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

08:35am

Red Cross says its aid convoy 'came under fire' in Gaza

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said that two trucks were damaged and a driver was wounded as it tried to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza City today.

The ICRC says a convoy of five trucks and two other vehicles were on their way to deliver "lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities," including the Palestinian Red Crescent Society's Al-Quds hospital, when it was "hit by fire".

The humanitarian organisation was not able to immediately identify the source of the fire.

It added that it changed its route after the incident, to ensure it was able to successfully deliver medical supplies to the Al-Shifa hospital.

"These are not the conditions under which humanitarian personnel can work," said William Schomburg, who heads up the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza.

"Ensuring that vital aid can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law," he added.

08:20am

US says it opposes re-occupation of Gaza by Israel

The US is opposed to a new long-term re-occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel, a spokesperson for the US state department has said.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Vedant Patel told reporters that the US did not support any forced relocation of Palestinians outside Gaza.

"Our viewpoint is that Palestinians must be at the forefront of these decisions and Gaza is Palestinian land and it will remain Palestinian land," he said.

07:59am

Israeli official clarifies Netanyahu Gaza security comments

A member of Israel's war cabinet has sought to clarify comments made last night by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the future of Gaza after the current conflict.

Ron Dermer, the Minister of Strategic Affairs, told the BBC World Service's Newshour that when Netanyahu said Israel would take "overall security responsibility" for Gaza, he meant it would ensure the enclave remained a demilitarised area, and that the Israel Defence Force (IDF) would carry out security operations there to combat what he called any new terror threat.

But he said Israel would not reoccupy or govern the area.

Earlier the United States said it opposed a "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel and that the territory must remain Palestinian land.

07:40am

Shadow minister quits Labour front bench over Gaza

Labour MP Imran Hussain has quit Sir Keir Starmer's shadow ministerial team over his desire to "strongly advocate for a ceasefire" in Gaza.

Mr Hussain was the shadow minister for the New Deal for Working People.

He said he remained committed to Labour's agenda but that his view on Gaza differed "substantially" from the position Sir Keir has adopted.

Sir Keir has called for humanitarian pauses in Gaza but has not supported calls for a ceasefire at this time.

07:16am

New polling reveals how Israelis feel about war

New polling by Tel Aviv University gives a sense of how Israelis are feeling, about the war and their own government.

The Peace Index survey was conducted by the Israeli company iPanel and was completed by 609 interviewees in Israel who are made up of a nationally representative sample of the entire adult population (aged 18 and over).

Opinions varied between supporters and opponents of the coalition government, and between the country's Jewish and Arab citizens.

But with only 39% of the government's own supporters giving it a good or very good rating (and 5% of opposition voters), the lack of trust is stark.

Respondents also expressed uncertainty about the government's goals in Gaza, with 58% saying they were not clear.

But there was better news for Netanyahu's stated priorities, with 63% of Jewish citizens saying that eliminating Hamas in Gaza was the most important goal.

Only 33% said that releasing hostages was more important.

06:48am

Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City

Israel's ground forces in the Gaza Strip aimed on Wednesday to locate and disable Hamas' vast tunnel network beneath the enclave, the next phase in an Israeli offensive that has killed thousands of Palestinians.

Chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel's combat engineering corps were using explosive devices to destroy a tunnel network built by Hamas that stretches for hundreds of kilometres (miles) beneath Gaza.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel had "one target - Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms".

Israeli tanks have faced heavy resistance from Hamas fighters using the tunnel network to launch ambushes, two sources with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said.

It was not possible to verify the battlefield claims of either side.

06:25am

Israel says its forces operating in 'heart of Gaza City'

Israel said on Tuesday its forces were operating deep in Gaza City in their battle to wipe out Hamas in the Palestinian enclave and said the Islamist militant group's leader was trapped inside a bunker there.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told a televised news conference that Israeli soldiers had advanced to the heart of Gaza City and "were tightening the noose".

Troops on foot and in armoured vehicles and tanks "have one target - Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms," Gallant said.

06:00am

Netanyahu: 'Gaza City is encircled, we are operating inside it'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel's military was encircling Gaza City and operating inside it as it pressed on with a month-long offensive against Hamas.

In a televised statement, Netanyahu said there would be no ceasefire or fuel delivery to Gaza before Hamas released Israeli hostages and repeated a call on Palestinian civilians to move south for their own safety. "We will not stop," Netanyahu said.

05:00am

US says 400 of its citizens and relatives have left Gaza

The US says it has helped 400 of its citizens, residents and their relatives leave Gaza through the southern Rafah crossing into Egypt, BBC reported.

"We have assisted more than 400 US citizens, lawful permanent residents and other eligible individuals to depart Gaza," said state department spokesman, Vedant Patel.

That figure is an update from the 300 given at the weekend - it's not clear how many other Americans are still waiting to leave.

