Israel raids Nasser hospital again, Gaza ministry says

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
23 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 12:16 pm

Related News

Israel raids Nasser hospital again, Gaza ministry says

The World Health Organization says the hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza's second largest and crucial to the territory's crippled health services, stopped working last week after a week-long Israeli siege followed by the raid

Reuters
23 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 12:16 pm
Saeed Al-Shorbaji, the supervisor of Nasser hospital&#039;s morgue, writes a name on the body of a Palestinian who was killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still image taken from a video November 1, 2023. REUTERS
Saeed Al-Shorbaji, the supervisor of Nasser hospital's morgue, writes a name on the body of a Palestinian who was killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still image taken from a video November 1, 2023. REUTERS

Israeli forces raided Nasser Medical Complex, the biggest functioning hospital in Gaza, on Thursday shortly after withdrawing from it, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said.

The World Health Organization says the hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza's second largest and crucial to the territory's crippled health services, stopped working last week after a week-long Israeli siege followed by the raid.

Nasser Hospital is the latest health facility to become a theatre of war in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, now in its fifth month.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israel says Hamas, the Islamist group that has run Gaza since 2007, uses hospitals for cover. Hamas denies this and says Israel's allegations serve as a pretext to destroy the healthcare system.

The war was triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has responded with an air and ground assault that according to Gaza's authorities has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 69,000. The war has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and reduced much of it to rubble.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / raid / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

2h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

2h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

3h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

16h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

18h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

15h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

20h | Videos