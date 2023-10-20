Israel finalising regulations to shut down Al Jazeera office

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 04:55 pm

Al Jazeera logo. Photo: Collected
Al Jazeera logo. Photo: Collected

The Israeli government has approved emergency regulations that will allow it to temporarily shut down Qatar-based TV network Al Jazeera over its coverage of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, reports The Times of Israel and Middle East Eye.

Al Jazeera is the biggest Arabic language news outlet providing televised and online updates on the situation in Gaza, within Israel and in other occupied Palestinian territories.

According to Times of Israel, the emergency regulations will allow the government to temporarily shut down foreign news channels during states of emergency, such as the current war with terror group Hamas in Gaza, if it believes the outlet is damaging national security.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who led the charge to pass these regulations, said "Israel is at war on land, in the air, at sea, and on the public diplomacy front.

"We will not allow in any way broadcasts that harm the security of the state… The broadcasts and reports of Al Jazeera constitute incitement against Israel, help Hamas-ISIS and the terror organizations with their propaganda, and encourage violence against Israel.

The regulations are retroactive, meaning broadcasts by the Qatari network since the war started can now be used as the basis for a decision to shut down the staunchly pro-Palestinian news outlet's local branch.

However, before the ban on the network is enacted, it will need approval from Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who is expected to sign the regulation.

Although floated as temporary, the ban can be renewed at 30-day intervals.

The move against Al Jazeera comes amid a wider crackdown on opposing views within Israel.

According to the new regulations, the communications minister — with the agreement of the defense minister — will be able to order TV providers to stop broadcasting the news outlet in question; close its offices in Israel, seize its equipment, and shut down its website or restrict access to its website, depending on the location of its server.

Israel-Hamas Conflict / Hamas-Israel

