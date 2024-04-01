Police arrest sister of Hamas leader Haniyeh in southern Israel raid: Israeli media

Israeli security forces arrested the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tel Sheva on suspicion of having ties to Hamas and engaging in incitement and support for "terror", Israeli media and the Israel Police reports.

The police statement identified the detained suspect as a close relative of a senior member of Hamas.

Media reports noted that the relative was 57-year-old Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh. The operation, dubbed "Early Dawn," was conducted via a multi-department effort.

The police-Shin Bet joint operation culminated in the arrest of Haniyeh in an early morning raid carried out by police, border police, IDF, and the Israel Police aerial unit.

However, defence sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the woman is one of Haniyeh's sisters.

Police later identified the suspect as Sabah Avad al-Salam Haniyeh, Channel 12 reported.

