Police arrest sister of Hamas leader Haniyeh in southern Israel raid: Israeli media

Middle East

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 02:24 pm

Related News

Police arrest sister of Hamas leader Haniyeh in southern Israel raid: Israeli media

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 02:24 pm
Photo: Times of Israel.
Photo: Times of Israel.

Israeli security forces arrested the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tel Sheva on suspicion of having ties to Hamas and engaging in incitement and support for "terror", Israeli media and the Israel Police reports.

The police statement identified the detained suspect as a close relative of a senior member of Hamas. 

Media reports noted that the relative was 57-year-old Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh. The operation, dubbed "Early Dawn," was conducted via a multi-department effort. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The police-Shin Bet joint operation culminated in the arrest of Haniyeh in an early morning raid carried out by police, border police, IDF, and the Israel Police aerial unit.

However, defence sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the woman is one of Haniyeh's sisters.

Police later identified the suspect as Sabah Avad al-Salam Haniyeh, Channel 12 reported.
 

World+Biz

Israel / Hamas-Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

7h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

23h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

55m | Videos
Mutton Rogan Josh

Mutton Rogan Josh

2h | Videos
During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

4h | Videos
AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

5h | Videos