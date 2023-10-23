Heavy bombardments in Gaza puts hospitals at threat; second aid convoy enters

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel has intensified bombings of the Gaza Strip overnight, with reports of air attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp and close to Gaza's Al-Shifa and Al-Quds Hospitals. The media director of the Palestinian Red Crescent told Al Jazeera the Al-Quds Hospital faced the threat of bombardment "at any moment".

Highlights:

A second humanitarian convoy comprised of 14 trucks carrying aid was allowed to enter Gaza, bringing what Martin Griffiths, the UN's under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, called a "small glimmer of hope" to people in the territory

The charity Oxfam welcomed the move, as well as yesterday's first load of aid, but said sending "a few trucks a day is simply not sufficient

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu told troops that his people are in a battle for their lives and said the war against Hamas was "do or die"

The Israeli military has vowed to intensify air strikes on Gaza and warned Palestinians still in the north of the territory to flee south

Iran's foreign minister warned Israel and the US that the Middle East may spiral out of control if Israel does not immediately stop its military action

The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States have issued a joint statement reiterating their support for Israel and calling on the country to follow international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron have announced that they will visit Israel next week

It's been more than two weeks since Hamas launched its assault on Israel, killing more than 1,400 people. Palestinian officials in Gaza say more than 4,600 have been killed since then

10:00 am

US says it will retaliate if American forces are attacked in Middle East

The United States sees the prospect of a significant escalation in attacks on its troops in the Middle East and of Iran seeking to widen the Israel-Hamas war, the top US diplomat and defence officials said on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News that he expects the war to escalate through involvement by proxies of Iran, adding that the administration of US President Joe Biden is prepared to respond if American personnel become the target of any such hostilities.

"We are taking steps to make sure that we can effectively defend our people and respond decisively if we need to," Blinken said, noting that additional military assets had been deployed to the Middle East, including two aircraft carrier battle groups.

09:30 am

Israel arms civilian security squads

Israel has set up hundreds of volunteer security squads in the two weeks since the Gaza war erupted and is arming them should there be knock-on Jewish-Arab unrest, authorities said on Sunday, despite what police said was "exemplary" conduct so far.

09:00 am

Gaza health ministry says 4,651 Palestinians killed in conflict

A total of 4,651 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict broke out on 7 October, the territory's health ministry has said.

The ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, said in a statement that those killed included 1,873 children, 1,101 women, and 1,677 men.

It added that, of the total death toll, 839 had been killed in southern Gaza, to where people in the north have been told to flee.

The ministry also said that 14,245 people had been injured.

08:45 am

Canadian PM reaffirms support for Israel

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's support for Israel to defend itself in accordance with international law, and his concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza while speaking to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

In a post on X, Trudeau said the pair "spoke about hostages held by Hamas, and the need for their immediate release," as well as voicing his support "for the right of both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security".

Today, I spoke with President @Isaac_Herzog about the terrorist organization Hamas' brutal attacks. I expressed my condolences for the victims and all affected. I also reaffirmed Canada's support for Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 22, 2023

Speaking on Thursday, Trudeau had said he was not ready to accept the US finding that Palestinian militants were behind a deadly blast at the crowded Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City. But on Saturday, Canada's National Department of Defence said Israel was not behind the blast.

08:30 am

French and Dutch leaders to visit Israel this week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Israel this week.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the two leaders "will arrive on Monday and Tuesday" and meet with him.

08:15 am

Israeli security minister criticises aid delivery to Palestinians

Israel's far-right security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has said there should be no guarantee of "continuous aid" to Gaza unless Hamas agrees to release all the hostages it continues to hold.

Ben-Gvir released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the news that a second UN convoy of 14 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had been allowed to enter Gaza on Sunday.

"Any agreement on 'continuous aid to Gaza' that does not include the release of all our abductees is a continuation of the concept that led us to where we are," he said.

"Humanitarian only in exchange for the release of all the abductees!"

Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's general election, at his party headquarters in Jerusalem November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

08:00 am

Oil prices ease as aid convoys arrive in embattled Gaza Strip

Oil prices slid more than $1 on Monday as diplomatic efforts grew over the weekend to contain a conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid worries of a wider confrontation in the oil-rich region and pressure on supplies.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 67 cents to $91.49 a barrel, as of 0203 GMT, having lost $1.02 to $91.14 a barrel earlier in the session, according to the Reuters news agency. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 lost 72 cents to trade at $87.36 a barrel, after sliding $1.72 to $87.03 a barrel earlier on Monday.

Aid convoys started to arrive in the Gaza Strip from Egypt over the weekend but Palestinian officials and humanitarian groups say the delivery was still not sufficient to support the more than 2 million people in the territory living under Israeli siege.

07:45 am

Wounded civilians continue to arrive at Gaza hospital after heavy Israeli strike

A video posted in the last 15 minutes by Al Jazeera Arabic on X, formerly Twitter, showed a large number of wounded civilians, some of them in serious conditions, being rushed to a medical facility in Gaza early on Monday.

This following what is described as the "heaviest bombardment" by Israeli forces since the October 7 Hamas attack. The bombardment is still underway as of this writing.

استمرار تدفق الشهداء والجرحى بأعداد كبيرة إلى المشافي جراء القصف الإسرائيلي الذي استهدف مناطق متفرقة من #رفح هذه الليلة#حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/7EDcxULrAY— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) October 23, 2023

07:30 am

Several arrests reported in latest Israeli raids in occupied West Bank

At least seven people, including one doctor, were detained following a dawn raid carried out by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, reports Al Jazeera.

According to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, six people were arrested in the city of Jericho, including Dr Muhammad Awadat of Jericho Hospital, as well as the freed prisoner, Hamada Abu Al-Asal.

The Israeli forces reportedly stormed Jericho from the northern entrance and from the Aqabat Jabr camp.

07:15 am

China will do whatever is needed to achieve ceasefire: Official

Beijing is willing to do "whatever is conducive" to promote dialogue, achieve a ceasefire and restore peace in the Middle East, China's state media has reported China's Middle East special envoy said.

Zhai Jun, the envoy, described the situation in Gaza as "very serious" in comments reported by China's Central Television on Monday. He also described a potential large-scale ground conflict and armed conflicts spreading to neighbouring countries as "worrisome".

China has provided and will continue to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Palestinians through the UN and via bilateral channels to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis, Zhai added.

07:00 am

Video captures air strike near Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital

A video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X has captured the moment an Israeli air attack hit the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza.

People in medical uniform as well as civilians scrambled to take cover amid the loud explosion and sound of broken glass.

Earlier, the media director of the Palestinian Red Crescent told Al Jazeera that the Al-Quds Hospital received a warning of a possible bombardment "at any moment".

The vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital as well as the Al-Shifa Hospital both in northern Gaza also came under fire early on Monday.

شاهد لحظة استهداف طيران الاحتلال الإسرائيلي محيط مستشفى القدس في غزة. للمزيد:https://t.co/7b9aYDZsse pic.twitter.com/ZcQsV3Gwpq— Aljazeera.net • الجزيرة نت (@AJArabicnet) October 23, 2023

06:45 am

US, others call on Israel to follow international law

The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the UK and US have issued a joint statement underscoring their support for Israel while also calling for it to follow international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

In the joint statement, the leaders said that they wanted to see a "political solution and durable peace" in the Middle East and that they would use diplomatic efforts including with "key partners in the region" to "prevent the conflict from spreading".

The statement was issued after a telephone call convened by US President Joe Biden on Sunday night local time. The other participants on the call were Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the UK.

06:30 am

Gaza civil defence workers recover 30 bodies after Israeli strike in Jabalia

Dozens of people have been killed in the latest Israeli air raid in Gaza's northern city of Jabalia, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence.

According to the emergency agency, workers have recovered at least 30 bodies, most of them women and children, following the attack on one of the refugee camps in the area.

Al Jazeera learned that a "large number of people" are still trapped under the rubble of the two buildings hit in the bombing.

06:15 am

More than 400 killed in Israeli strikes in last 24 hours: Report

At least 400 people have been reported killed across Gaza following nonstop Israeli air strikes in the last 24 hours, which Palestinian media described as the "heaviest bombardment" since the October 7 Hamas attack.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, at least 25 Israeli air attacks were recorded on residential areas in the Palestinian territory, which is home to more than 2 million people.

Wafa said that many of the strikes hit civilian homes without any warning.

06:00 am

Israeli bombing levelled building in Jabalia, destroyed neighbouring houses: Report

Last night was considered to be the bloodiest night in Gaza since the beginning of this round of fighting between Palestinian armed groups and Israeli occupation forces.

Different areas inside the Gaza Strip were really targeted by the Israeli Air Forces.

One of the intensive attacks that took place was in Jabalia refugee camp, a densely populated area, considered to be one of the most crowded inside the Gaza Strip where more than 120,000 Palestinians live. This air attack hit residential buildings that were levelled to the ground.

People survey the destruction at Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, following Israeli strikes on the enclave, October 14, 2023 in this still image from video obtained by REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

05:30 am

Egyptian border guards hurt in accidental hit by Israeli tank

Several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries on Sunday after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank, a spokesperson for the Egyptian army said.

Israel's military earlier said one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the border with the Gaza Strip., reports Reuters

Israel's defence force "expresses sorrow regarding the incident," which is being investigated," it said in a statement, giving no further details.

