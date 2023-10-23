Turkey's unique role as a potential mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

urkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

Turkey is uniquely positioned to mediate between Palestinians and Israel due to its relationships with both Hamas and Israel.

The war on Gaza has seen Turkey step forward as a potential mediator to not only end Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, but also bring lasting peace to one of the world's most intractable conflicts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led his country's bid, keen to promote Turkey as a global player and replicate Ankara's success in mediating between Ukraine and its invader, Russia, to strike a deal for Kyiv to export grain.

Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel and Israel's retaliatory air raids on Gaza – which have yet to end – came as Ankara and Tel Aviv were fostering warmer ties after more than a decade of hostility.

Turkey is one of the few countries with diplomatic ties to Hamas, which has been ruling Gaza since 2007. This connection allows Turkey to maintain a channel of communication with Hamas, which is crucial for any mediation efforts. Turkey's good relationship with Hamas gives it an advantage in influencing the group and encouraging them to participate in negotiations.

Turkish officials – led by Erdogan and his foreign minister, Hakan Fidan – have acted on this advantage, seeing a central role for Ankara in resolving the latest Gaza conflict. Their immediate focus has been on getting humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and seeking the release of some 200 hostages taken by Hamas.

Speaking in Beirut on Tuesday, Fidan said "a variety of countries" had asked Turkey for help in releasing their citizens.

"We have started discussing … with the political section of Hamas," he said. "We've been putting a lot of effort to make sure that children and foreigners especially are released," quotes Al Jazeera

There is significant public support in Turkey for the Palestinian cause, with large-scale pro-Palestine demonstrations drawing thousands of Turks. At the same time, Turkey had relations with Israel for much of Israel's history, until things hit a rough patch in 2010.

That year, Israel killed nine Turks who were on board a Freedom Flotilla trying to deliver humanitarian aid to a besieged Gaza Strip, with a tenth dying after years in a coma. Relations were restored in 2016, only to fall apart again in 2018.

Later, Israel passed a law declaring itself the "nation-state of the Jewish people", drawing criticism from Erdogan. Then the United States moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and Israel killed tens of protesters participating in the Great March of Return in Gaza.

This has resulted in Erdogan being held in high regard by Palestinians.

Despite ups and downs in their relationship, Turkey has had relations with Israel for much of Israel's history. This history allows Turkey to engage with Israel from a position of experience and understanding, potentially facilitating dialogue and cooperation.

"Erdogan remains lionised in Gaza, the West Bank, and across much of the Arab world, due to his history of using harsh rhetoric to attack Israel's policies towards the Palestinians," said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president at political risk advisory group Teneo.

This lionisation survived when Turkey changed gears last year and started a regional rapprochement drive that saw it rebuilding bridges with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE – and Israel.

Turkey has expressed its commitment to a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Turkish officials have suggested that Turkey could act as a guarantor for a permanent and comprehensive peace agreement.

Turkey seeks to bring fresh ideas and approaches to the peace process, suggesting that the old methods may not lead to a lasting solution. This willingness to explore new methodologies can be an asset in negotiations.

However, it's important to note that Turkey's efforts at mediation are contingent on meaningful engagement from both Israel and Hamas. The willingness of Israel, along with its support from the United States and Europe, to participate in the mediation process will be a key factor in the success of Turkey's mediation efforts. Without addressing core issues like the occupation and the Palestinian situation, a lasting solution may remain elusive.

In conclusion, Turkey's unique position, historical ties, and diplomatic efforts make it a potential mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Whether Turkey can succeed in facilitating a lasting peace will depend on the willingness of all parties involved to engage in meaningful dialogue and compromise.