US President Joe Biden answers questions from the press at Nowhere Coffee Co. in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

US President Joe Biden on Friday said he hoped there would be a ceasefire deal between Israel and militant group Hamas by the time of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on 10 March.

"We're not there yet," he told reporters, as he left the White House on Friday.