File Photo: Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 26 July 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on Tuesday on federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.

The 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the federal charges facing him, CNN and other US media reported.