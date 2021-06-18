UNDP launches 'MyResponse' campaign against cyberbullying

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) teamed up with Puncforon, the winner of UNDP's Digital Khichuri Challenge in 2020, to launch the "#MyResponse" campaign to raise awareness on online harassment on the Stop Cyberbullying Day.

Social networks have become a major space for cyberbullying and online harassment, especially against women, girls and minorities. Bangladeshi children between 10-17 are increasingly more vulnerable to online violence, cyberbullying, and digital harassment, reads a press release on Friday.

A recent study revealed that Bangladesh has a high rate of cyberbullying and 80% of the victims are girls and women aged 14-22. A significant majority of cybercriminals and hackers fall between the age range of 16-17.

According to experts, the risk can be reduced if internet users can be made more informed. Particularly, children and adolescents should be sensitised on the dos and don'ts of the internet.



UNDP, under its "Partnerships for a Tolerant and Inclusive Bangladesh (PTIB)" project, has long been working with the government and other partners to improve the digital literacy of youth and prevent violent extremism in Bangladesh. 'My Response' campaign is an initiative of UNDP and Puncforon to contain the rising trend of cyber harassment.



Under this campaign, noted personalities urged all for an end to cyberbullying in Bangladesh.



"We have to break the silence because cyber offenders get away with the crime when there is no protest. It is time to act together against all forms of cyberbullying," said Chanchal Chowdhury, award-winning actor.



Singer Partha Barua, actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Bangladesh's first transgender news presenter, Tashnuva Anan Shishir have also joined in the campaign with the hashtag #MyResponse to protest against cyberbullying.



UNGP encourages the online communities to speak up against cyberbullying with the hashtag #MyResponse.