UNDP workshop unite youth for a clean air campaign to combat pollution

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

UNDP workshop unite youth for a clean air campaign to combat pollution

The workshop titled “Let’s Breathe Well: Clean Air Campaign Design”, held at the UN Office in Dhaka, engaged various university clubs nationwide, challenging students to devise campaigns aimed at raising awareness about air pollution. 

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organised a workshop to address the pressing issue of air pollution and promote healthier environments.

The workshop titled "Let's Breathe Well: Clean Air Campaign Design", held at the UN Office in Dhaka, engaged various university clubs nationwide, challenging students to devise campaigns aimed at raising awareness about air pollution. 

From over 230 university clubs spanning 8 divisions of Bangladesh, the top 10 teams were selected to spearhead this critical initiative.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Building upon last year's "Breathe Well Dhaka" campaign, which raised awareness about air pollution, this year's initiative, "Let's Breathe Well," broadens its scope to involve university students nationwide.

The workshop, inaugurated by Stefan Liller, the resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, emphasised the necessity of a holistic approach to tackle the complex challenge of air pollution.

"Air pollution is a complex challenge that requires a holistic and systematic approach, considering factors such as climate, transportation, and socio-economic dynamics. It is a critical health concern for all, particularly in densely populated cities like Dhaka, which frequently ranks as the world's most air-polluted city." 

Talking about the participation of youth, Stefan said, "As ambassadors of the future, your ideas are pivotal in crafting sustainable solutions. Through your active participation in this campaign, we seek to embolden your generation to spearhead the movement towards a healthier, more environmentally conscious tomorrow."

Maliha Muzammil, programme specialist - Climate Change, UNDP; Professor Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, chairman of the Department of Environmental Science from Stamford University Bangladesh, Arif M Faisal, environment sustainability and energy programme Specialist, UNDP, and Md Abdul Quayyum, head of communications, UNDP, joined the workshop as key speakers.

Following the workshop, the 10 selected teams will each receive a grant of Tk10,000 to design the campaign and implement. Based on the results, UNDP Bangladesh will collaborate with the top 3 groups to run a joint campaign on clean air.

UNDP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

1h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

26m | Videos
The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

2h | Videos
Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

5h | Videos