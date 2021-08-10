Tareen to star in musical film ‘Rokto Makha Shiri’

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 04:58 pm

Noted actor Tareen Jahan popularly known as Tareen will be starring in a musical documentary-film titled "Rokto Makha Shiri" marking the National Mourning day on August 15.

Directed by Sohail Rana and produced by lyricist Sujan Hajong, the film is inspired by Nishiti Barua's song with the same name, reads a press release.

Tareen has started the shooting of the film in various prominent locations including Dhanmondi 32, Swadhinata Museum, Jagannath Hall and Shikha Chirantan from today.

Describing Bangabandhu's importance and how his teachings influenced the consciousness of future generations in our country, Tareen said "Bangabandhu's life and teaching acts as a guiding force for every Bengali."

"I have tried my best to channel my inner grief on losing Bangabandhu acting as a strong force to portray my role in this film.", she said.

"Through this musical-documentary film, we are planning to create a mortal image of Bangabandhu which will leave an imprint into the heart of the future generation.", the actress stated.

The film will be released on the National Mourning Day (August 15) on the lyricist Sujan Hajong's YouTube channel.

