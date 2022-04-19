Ferdous-Tareen and Chanchal-Shaon team up for Ityadi musical

Popular actors Ferdous-Tareen and Chanchal-Shaon are set to appear in "Ityadi's" Eid Special musical drama.

Ferdous Ahmed and Tareen Jahan will portray the Eid celebration of a married couple in three stages of their life, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

They have portrayed Eid celebration of a newly-wedded couple, Eid celebration after having children and Eid celebration of an old couple in the forthcoming musical drama.

Chanchal Chowdhury and Meher Afroz Shaon have featured in another musical drama of Ityadi.

Photo: Courtesy

They have starred as a couple who illustrated contemporary issues including the impact of Covid 19 in Ittyadi's musical drama.

Ityadi will be aired on BTV and BTV World at 08:30pm on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Directed and hosted by Hanif Sanket – Ityadi -- is produced by Fagun Audio Vision and sponsored by Keya Cosmetics limited.