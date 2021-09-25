Virtual exhibition for collectors to be held in October

A grand exhibition for collectors where they will display their collection on various types of things like stamps, matchboxes, coins and banknotes, antique items, and many more, is going to be held for the first time in the history of Bangladesh this October. 

To encourage the hobby of collecting and to portray the collectors' aesthetic and sensitive attitude, Bangladesh Matchbox Collectors' Club (BMCC) is organising this grand event titled "Bangladesh Collectors' Show 2021".

It will be a complete virtual exhibition and will be aired from 15 to 30 October this year. 

The event will have PSB (Philatelic Society of Bangladesh), KCS (Khulna Collectors' Society), CCC (Chattogram Collector's Club), and SCS (Sylhet Collectors' Society) as associate partners.

The Business Standard will be the media partner. 

According to Shakil Huq, the president of BMCC, no other country has ever organised such an exhibition including all types of collectors. 

The event will be aired at bdcs21.blogspot.com
 

