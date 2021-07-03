E M Faruq passes away

E M Faruq, a prolific member of Bangladesh’s vintage car collector community, passed away yesterday at around 11 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Faruq's love for cars dates back to the 1950s, with his father's Morris Minor. He spent most of his youth touring Dhaka city in that car and eventually fell in love with it.

Faruq started his car collection in 1977, with a Ford Model A. From there, his collection grew into 70 cars and other vehicles, including a 1930's vintage light airplane. Most of these were recovered as derelicts and restored back to their former glory by Faruq and his team.
EM Faruq considered classic cars to be a part of Bangladesh's history.

To him, these vehicles represented parts of our history, culture, and way of life. His goal was to preserve as many of them as possible and leave behind excerpts from the past for our future generations.

The car community mourns the loss of one of its best.

