Superman's son comes out as bisexual in next comic

In the upcoming comic book issue, Superman’s son Jon Kent comes out as bisexual

Latest Superman Jon Kent becomes romantically involved with his friend Jay Nakamura. Photo: Collected
Latest Superman Jon Kent becomes romantically involved with his friend Jay Nakamura. Photo: Collected

In the upcoming comic book issue, Superman's son Jon Kent comes out as bisexual and will be seen in a relationship with his friend Jay Nakamura.

DC Comics made the announcement of their new bisexual superhero on "National Coming Out Day."

The comic set to release in November is the 5th issue of "Superman: Son of Kal-EI", a series where Jon inherits the mantle of Superman from his father, Clerk Kent.

Since the launch of the issue in July, Jon has already battled with wildfire caused by climate change and became vocal against the deportation of refugees.

During an earlier issue, Jon befriends the pink-haired reporter Jay. And in the upcoming comic, their friendship will turn into a romantic relationship.

John Kent and pink-haired reporter Jay Nakamura. Photo: Collected
John Kent and pink-haired reporter Jay Nakamura. Photo: Collected

 

Comments

