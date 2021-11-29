Stan Lee’s Alliances: Orphans gets its first feature

29 November, 2021, 10:50 am
Orphans is the third installment of Stan Lee’s Alliances Universe

Stan Lee. Photo: Collected
Stan Lee's graphic novel Alliances: Orphans receives its first feature at San Diego Comic-Con's "Special Edition" panel on 27 November.

Orphans is the third installment of Stan Lee's Alliances Universe published by Dynamite - an independent comics imprint.

This graphic novel is expected to also have its own expansion for the characters that Lee introduced in his 2019 novel A Trick of Light: Alliances and also on Alliances: A New Reality.

So far, in Lee's Alliances Universe, readers have been introduced to Nia and "biohacker" Olivia Park. It is being said that these two characters might also be present in Orphans.

After Lee's passing, Lieberman and Silber are expected to continue writing the franchise. Lieberman has been a mentee of Lee for a long time, and is currently the editor of the Red Sonja comic series which is also published by Dynamite.

Co-creator Silber is known for his work on movies like 'God of Love' and also 'Holy Rollers.'

Knowing Stan Lee's worldwide reach and existing fan base, and the good hands Orphans will be handed over to, the novel is likely to be received well by fans. 

 

