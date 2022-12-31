Documentary on Stan Lee set to release in 2023, announces Marvel

Splash

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 12:45 pm

Related News

Documentary on Stan Lee set to release in 2023, announces Marvel

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Documentary on Stan Lee set to release in 2023, announces Marvel

A documentary on the life and works of the comics legend Stan Lee will be released in 2023, announced Marvel with a short teaser on the late icon's 100th birthday.

The announcement was made on Marvel's Instagram and Twitter pages, where a short teaser was posted, simply titled Stan Lee. The post was captioned: "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee." The documentary is set to release sometime in 2023, streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fans took to Twitter to remember and honour the birthday of the legendary creator. Among them was filmmaker Kevin Smith, who wrote: "Today, @TheRealStanLee would've turned 100 years old! The @Marvel maestro was always a hero of mine, but thanks to making MALLRATS with him, we actually became friends! I miss the Old Man and his endless parade of smiles and good cheer. Happy Birthday, Emperor of Excelsior!"

Stan Lee passed away in November 2018, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

Stan lee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

5h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

6h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

3h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

20h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

22h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations