Documentary on Stan Lee set to release in 2023, announces Marvel

A documentary on the life and works of the comics legend Stan Lee will be released in 2023, announced Marvel with a short teaser on the late icon's 100th birthday.

The announcement was made on Marvel's Instagram and Twitter pages, where a short teaser was posted, simply titled Stan Lee. The post was captioned: "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee." The documentary is set to release sometime in 2023, streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fans took to Twitter to remember and honour the birthday of the legendary creator. Among them was filmmaker Kevin Smith, who wrote: "Today, @TheRealStanLee would've turned 100 years old! The @Marvel maestro was always a hero of mine, but thanks to making MALLRATS with him, we actually became friends! I miss the Old Man and his endless parade of smiles and good cheer. Happy Birthday, Emperor of Excelsior!"

Stan Lee passed away in November 2018, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 95.