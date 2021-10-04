Spanish court backs Shakira's tax claim, criminal case still pending

"This shows that, more often than it might seem, the courts are opposing tax authorities' criteria, even annulling incorrectly ordered tax payments."

Shakira. Photo: Collected
Shakira. Photo: Collected

A Spanish administrative court has ordered tax authorities to reimburse Colombian singer Shakira, court officials and lawyers said on Monday, while a separate criminal lawsuit she faces over a 14.5 million euros ($16.8 million) tax dispute continues.

Shakira's legal team did not specify how much money she would get back, however, or when the decision was made.

Court officials in Barcelona, where Shakira lives and where she faces the criminal tax fraud case, said that the administrative court decision was unrelated to the criminal lawsuit.

The singer's legal team said in a statement: "This shows that, more often than it might seem, the courts are opposing tax authorities' criteria, even annulling incorrectly ordered tax payments."

A judge recommended in July that Shakira face trial over allegations that she failed to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. 

