08 January, 2022, 09:05 am
08 January, 2022, 09:08 am

Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

Poitier created a distinguished film legacy in a single year with three 1967 films at a time when segregation prevailed in much of the United States

08 January, 2022, 09:05 am
08 January, 2022, 09:08 am
Sidney Poitier, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, has died at age 94, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Friday.

"It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier," Davis said in a speech broadcast on Facebook. "But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian: a cultural icon, an actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat."

Poitier created a distinguished film legacy in a single year with three 1967 films at a time when segregation prevailed in much of the United States.

In "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" he played a Black man with a white fiancee and "In the Heat of the Night" he was Virgil Tibbs, a Black police officer confronting racism during a murder investigation. He also played a teacher in a tough London school that year in "To Sir, With Love."

