Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards

Splash

Reuters
11 March, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:49 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood. 

BEST PICTURE

"Oppenheimer"

BEST ACTOR

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"American Fiction"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Anatomy of a Fall"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"The Boy and the Heron"

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

"War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

"The Zone of Interest," United Kingdom

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"20 Days in Mariupol"

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

"The Last Repair Shop"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"Oppenheimer"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"What Was I Made For?," "Barbie"

BEST SOUND

"The Zone of Interest"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Poor Things"

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Oppenheimer"

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"Poor Things"

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

"Poor Things"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

"Godzilla Minus One"

BEST FILM EDITING

"Oppenheimer"

