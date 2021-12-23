'Poetry recitation programmes need nationwide attention'

Poetry is one of the most significant parts of Bangladesh's arts and culture and recitation programmes need to be organised all over the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said Wednesday.

"Poetry and recitation played a pivotal role during all of our major historical protests against oppressions, especially during the 1952 Language Movement and 1971 Liberation War. To foster the art of recitation, organisations like the Bangladesh Abrittishilpi Sangshad (BAS) and the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) can organise nationwide poetry recitation events regularly."

The minister was addressing the recitation programme "Uchchakonthe Uchcharo Aj Manush Moheeyan," at the BSA's National Art Gallery Auditorium, as part of countrywide recitation events organised by the BAS.

Eminent actor and recitation artiste Jayanto Chattopadhyay, also the convener of the BAS, and Rupa Chakraborty, member secretary of the organisation, delivered the welcome speeches.

Member of Parliament Suborna Mustafa, Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky, Mancha Sarathi Ataur Rahman, theatre activist M Hamid and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder were also present.

Poems were performed by recitation artists from Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Tangail, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Kishoreganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Rajbari, Manikganj, and Dhaka.

To spread the message of harmony across the country, the BAS recently organised recitation programmes in six divisions – Sylhet, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Barisal, Khulna and Rangpur. The events featured discussions, recitations and dance recitals.