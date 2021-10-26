New song ‘Char Chokka Maro’ unveiled for cricket enthusiasts

To add spice to the ongoing T-20 Cricket World Cup and cheer the tigers, a new song titled "Char Chokka Maro" has been released on the YouTube channel of Nagorik Television.

Noted composer Shawkat Ali Emon composed the song written by national award-winning lyricist Zulfiqer Russell, reports a local media.

A stellar list of popular musicians including Bappa Mazumdar, Dilshad Zahan Kona, Shawkat Ali Emon and Tina Russell have voiced the latest song for cricket enthusiasts.

"Zulfiqer Russel is one of my favourite lyricists. I believe the song would brighten up the spirit of both the cricketers and cricket enthusiasts," said Emon.

Tina Russell said, "This is my first song about the cricket world cup and I feel blessed to be able to collaborate with such talented singers.

I hope the audience will be pumped up by the song."