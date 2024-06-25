Frank Duckworth, co-inventor of DLS method, dies at the age of 84

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

Frank Duckworth, co-inventor of DLS method, dies at the age of 84

The Duckworth-Lewis method, devised by Duckworth and fellow statistician Tony Lewis, was introduced to determine results in rain-affected cricket matches.

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

English statistician and one of the inventors of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Frank Duckworth died at the age of 84, according to a report.

Duckworth passed away on June 21, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.com.

The Duckworth-Lewis method, devised by Duckworth and fellow statistician Tony Lewis, was introduced to determine results in rain-affected cricket matches.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The method was first used in international cricket in 1997 and was formally adopted by the ICC as the standard method for setting revised targets in truncated games in 2001.

The method was renamed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after the retirement of Duckworth and Lewis, followed by some modifications by Australian statistician Steven Stern.

Duckworth and Lewis were both awarded MBEs (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in June 2010.

The DLS method is based on a complex statistical analysis that considers many factors like wickets remaining and overs lost, among others, to set a revised target for the team batting second.

Cricket

cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

9h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

12h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia Threatens Retaliation against the United States

Russia Threatens Retaliation against the United States

10m | Videos
Where does Bangladesh stand in the $600 billion semiconductor market?

Where does Bangladesh stand in the $600 billion semiconductor market?

3h | Videos
The Afghan triumph of 22 yards is no longer an omen

The Afghan triumph of 22 yards is no longer an omen

2h | Videos
Teesta and Ganga Treaty will also be discussed with Mamata: Prime Minister

Teesta and Ganga Treaty will also be discussed with Mamata: Prime Minister

40m | Videos