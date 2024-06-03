Sri Lanka bundled out for 77 against SA, their lowest total in T20I history

The match, anticipated to be one of the more competitive fixtures in Group D, turned into a one-sided affair as Sri Lanka struggled on a pitch offering variable bounce and swing.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Sri Lanka were bowled out for their lowest-ever total in T20I history, scoring just 77 runs against a ruthless South African bowling attack.

The match, anticipated to be one of the more competitive fixtures in Group D, turned into a one-sided affair as Sri Lanka struggled on a pitch offering variable bounce and swing.

The South African bowlers, led by Anrich Nortje, delivered a masterclass in disciplined bowling.

Nortje's devastating spell saw him take 4 wickets for just 7 runs, earning him the spotlight.

However, the contributions from his teammates were equally significant. Ottneil Baartman made an immediate impact, claiming a wicket with his very first delivery and maintaining an impressive economy rate of 2.25. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj's two wickets in consecutive balls further dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

The New York pitch, being used for the first time in this tournament, proved challenging for the batsmen. Its inconsistent bounce and the swing on offer made scoring difficult. Moreover, the expansive outfield added to the batting side's woes, with boundaries hard to come by. Sri Lanka could only muster three fours and three sixes in their entire innings, which lasted just 19.1 overs.

