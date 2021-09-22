Netflix unveils teaser of ‘Britney Vs Spears’ documentary

Glitz

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 03:00 pm

Still image from &quot;Framing Britney Spears&quot;. Photo: Collected
Still image from "Framing Britney Spears". Photo: Collected

If you are not updated about the 13 years of conflict between Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, over the pop singer's conservatorship, Netflix has dropped a short teaser of a new documentary titled "Britney Vs Spears".

The documentary will cover the details of conservatorship, how it made an impact on the pop star, and how Jamie Spears has managed it for so long.

Directed by Erin Lee Carr, "Britney Vs Spears" has reportedly been in the works for over a year.

The short teaser contains Britney Spears voicemail to a lawyer on January 21st at 12.29 a.m where the pop singer says, "Hi my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier, I am calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…" 

The teaser ends with an incomplete voicemail and arouses suspense.

Another documentary about the pop star "Framing Britney Spears" was released earlier this year, focusing mostly on the fans of the singer, which brought back to life the hashtag #FreeBritney, highlighting her decision to terminate conservatorship.

The teaser of the Netflix documentary hints that, 'Britney vs Spears' may opt for an investigative journalism approach.

Since 2008, Jamie Spears has managed the financial affairs of his daughter, but the singer wants him to be removed calling the conservatorship "abusive". The conservatorship is a legal arrangement that was put in effect due to her mental health issues.

The Netflix documentary is due to release on 28 September, the day before Spears' next court date on 29 September.

