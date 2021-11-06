Marvel 'Eternals' banned in Gulf countries

According to sources, the inclusion of same-sex couples and Marvel’s first openly gay superhero may have led to the banning of “Eternals” in Gulf countries

Eternals. Photo: Collected
Eternals. Photo: Collected

The screening of the latest Marvel blockbuster "Eternals" has been banned in Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Qatar, reports Hollywood Reporter.

The all-star superhero film, which was slated to get a theatrical release on 11 November, has reportedly received a series of edit requests by local censors, which Disney has refused to make.

The news of banning "Eternals" circulated on Thursday as the movie has been quietly removed from each of those counties.

However, the movie is still listed amongst the titles coming soon.

According to sources, the inclusion of same-sex couples and Marvel's first openly gay superhero may have led to the banning of "Eternals" in Gulf countries, as homosexuality carries capital punishment in Saudi Arabia.

In one of the scenes in "Eternals", Phastos (essayed by Brian Tyree Henry) shares a kiss with on-screen husband Ben (played by Haaz Sleiman).

Movies carrying references to LGBTQ issues are often pulled from release in Gulf countries.

Earlier in 2020, "Onward" was banned across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar due to carrying a single line referencing a lesbian relationship.

Chloé Zhao directorial "Eternals" features an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. 

Part of Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four, is due for release on 5 November following its world premiere on 18 October in Los Angeles.

 

