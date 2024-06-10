Dark World is the new addition of Eid releases

Directed by Mostafizur Rahman Manik, the movie 'Dark World' is set to release in theatres during Eid-ul-Adha. This marks the fourth movie to be released during the coming Eid this month. The movie will be starring Munna Khan and Indian Actress Koushani Mukherjee. Other cast members will include the likes of Deepa Khandakar, Misa Sawdagar, Shiba Shanu etc.

The movie will be a crime-thriller, the plot of which will surround a crime syndicate peddling unsolicited photos and their capture.

"I am hoping the audience will watch the movie because of its plot," said the director. "Aside from my own movie, I want the other releases to see success as well," he added.