Mahiya Mahi ties the knot with businessman Rakib

Actor Mahiya Mahi has tied the knot with a Gazipur businessman and politician Kamruzzaman Sarker Rakib.

Their marriage formalities was completed at 12:05am on Monday.

Mahi shared this information in a post on Facebook seeking for everyone's blessings.

Posting the wedding photos on Facebook, Mahi wrote, "Today, September 13, at 12:05 am, our wedding was completed." Everything that spread before was really a rumor. Everyone will pray for us, that is the only wish. '

In an earlier Facebook post, Mahi wanted a give a surprise to her fans on 13th September.

Earlier, Mahi tied the knot – with a businessman Mahmud Pervez Opu of Sylhet which ended up in divorce in May this year.

