Mahiya Mahi ties the knot with businessman Rakib

Glitz

TBS Report 
13 September, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 11:24 am

Related News

Mahiya Mahi ties the knot with businessman Rakib

Their marriage formalities was completed at 12:05am on Monday

TBS Report 
13 September, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 11:24 am
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Actor Mahiya Mahi has tied the knot with a Gazipur businessman and politician Kamruzzaman Sarker Rakib.

Their marriage formalities was completed at 12:05am on Monday. 

Mahi shared this information in a post on Facebook seeking for everyone's blessings.

Posting the wedding photos on Facebook, Mahi wrote, "Today, September 13, at 12:05 am, our wedding was completed." Everything that spread before was really a rumor. Everyone will pray for us, that is the only wish. '

In an earlier Facebook post, Mahi wanted a give a surprise to her fans on 13th September.

Earlier, Mahi tied the knot – with a businessman Mahmud Pervez Opu of Sylhet which ended up in divorce in May this year.
 

Top News

Mahiya Mahi / tied the knot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues