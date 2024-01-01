Mahiya Mahi's election camp torched: UP chairman, among 5, sued

Bangladesh

UNB
01 January, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 08:29 pm

Related News

Mahiya Mahi's election camp torched: UP chairman, among 5, sued

UNB
01 January, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 08:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A case was filed against five supporters of AL-backed candidate Omar Faruk Chowdhury, including a UP chairman, for setting Mahiya Mahi's election camp on fire on Sunday night.

Belal Uddin Sohel, chairman of Godagari's Deopara Union Parishad and treasurer of Upazila Jubo League, has been made the main accused in the case.

The other accused are – Md. Rizwan, Ratan Ali, Salman Feroz Faisal and Mamunur Rashid alias Babu.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, four or five unidentified people were accused in the case.

Mahi's cousin Zahidul Islam lodged a complaint at Godagari police station on Sunday night.

Earlier, an election camp of Mahi was burnt in Bhagail village of Deopara union late on Sunday night.

Denying the allegation, UP Chairman Belal Uddin Sohel said they themselves burnt their election camps and blamed us. "They are doing this to create chaos", he added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari police station Abdul Matin said they have started the investigation.

"Action will be taken if the accused are found guilty," he added.

Actress Mahiya Mahi is contesting the 12th parliamentary elections as an independent candidate with an electoral symbol "truck".

Awami League nominated candidate for this constituency is three-time MP Omar Faruk Chowdhury.

Top News

Mahiya Mahi / Election campaign / UP chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

12h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

9h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

12h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

3h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

33m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

4h | Videos