Mahiya Mahi's election camp torched: UP chairman, among 5, sued

A case was filed against five supporters of AL-backed candidate Omar Faruk Chowdhury, including a UP chairman, for setting Mahiya Mahi's election camp on fire on Sunday night.

Belal Uddin Sohel, chairman of Godagari's Deopara Union Parishad and treasurer of Upazila Jubo League, has been made the main accused in the case.

The other accused are – Md. Rizwan, Ratan Ali, Salman Feroz Faisal and Mamunur Rashid alias Babu.

Besides, four or five unidentified people were accused in the case.

Mahi's cousin Zahidul Islam lodged a complaint at Godagari police station on Sunday night.

Earlier, an election camp of Mahi was burnt in Bhagail village of Deopara union late on Sunday night.

Denying the allegation, UP Chairman Belal Uddin Sohel said they themselves burnt their election camps and blamed us. "They are doing this to create chaos", he added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari police station Abdul Matin said they have started the investigation.

"Action will be taken if the accused are found guilty," he added.

Actress Mahiya Mahi is contesting the 12th parliamentary elections as an independent candidate with an electoral symbol "truck".

Awami League nominated candidate for this constituency is three-time MP Omar Faruk Chowdhury.