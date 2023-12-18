Mahiya Mahi gets electoral symbol 'truck' 

Politics

UNB
18 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 07:00 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhallywood actress Mahiya Mahi, who is contesting the 12th parliamentary elections as an independent candidate, has been allotted "truck" as her electoral symbol.

Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Shamim Ahmed allotted the symbol on Monday morning.

After receiving the symbol, Mahi said, "I myself chose the truck as my electoral symbol."

Regarding the first day of the campaign, Mahi said, she will do organisational work today. In the evening, she will inaugurate the election office at Mudumalai area of Tanore Upazila.

"I want to start my electioneering from here, " she added.

The Election Commission started allocating electoral symbols to 38 aspirants candidates around 10am on Monday.

 

