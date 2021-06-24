John Cena confirms his return to WWE

John Cena confirms his return to WWE

Earlier on John Cena shared a cryptic Instagram post with WWE logo back in May with no caption

John Cena. Photo: Collected
Fans of John Cena might soon see him in the ring as the actor has confirmed about his comeback on a latenight show.

The 16-time world heavyweight champion, John Cena, has acknowledged rumors about his future during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, said Bleacherreport.

Earlier on John Cena shared a cryptic Instagram post with WWE logo back in May with no caption. This lead to numerous rumours that the "Fast and Furious 9" actor could return to the WWE ring.

When Fallon asked Cena about those rumors, Cena responded without hesitation, "Those rumors are true. I'll definitely be back to the WWE." However, Cena added, "I don't know when."

About his rumor-sparking post on the gram, Cena stated, "Yeah, so I posted that back in May. I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE and I just wanted to post the logo, and some people took it as I was returning immediately, that's not the case. But I haven't had my last match and I can't wait to have my next match." While fans are hyped for Cena's return, it may not happen as soon as we'd like.

John Cena is currently promoting one of this summer's biggest blockbusters, F9, which marks his debut within the Fast and Furious franchise, and he's also got some other big projects in the pipeline, like Peacemaker, which is an HBO Max spinoff series starring Cena's character from the upcoming movie The Suicide Squad.

"All these opportunities have led to more opportunities. So I said before, once you do one of these things, the insurance doesn't let you go wrestle on the weekends. So we'll see what happens," Cena told Fallon.

