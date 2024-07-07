John Cena retiring from WWE after WrestleMania 2025

Splash

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:45 pm

Related News

John Cena retiring from WWE after WrestleMania 2025

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:45 pm
John Cena. Photo: Collected
John Cena. Photo: Collected

After more than 23 years in the WWE, John Cena is preparing for his retirement, reports Deadline. 

During a surprise appearance at Saturday's Money in the Bank event in Toronto, Canada, the 16-time world champion announced his retirement following WrestleMania 2025.

Cena, known for his signature "never give up" towel, this time carried one that read, "The last time is now." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing the stunned audience, he said, "Why am I here? Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE."

Cena went on to share that he plans to continue appearing on Monday Night Raw, which will make its unprecedented move to Netflix in January 2025.

 "This farewell, it does not end tonight," he said. "It is filled with opportunity. Everybody, Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. I've never been a part of Raw on Netflix, that is history. That is a first, and I will be there."

He continued, "And along with that history-making first, we are going to build so many unforgettable lasts. The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in."

Although the crowd initially booed the news, they soon began chanting, "Thank you Cena," to which he responded with gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years."

Cena, who signed with the WWE in 2001, has been working part-time since 2018 while expanding his acting career with roles in films like "Daddy's Home" (2015), "Blockers" (2018), "The Suicide Squad" (2021), and his HBO Max series spin-off "Peacemaker."

John Cena / wrestling / WrestleMania 2025

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

3h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

9m | Videos
The representative of the European Union met with Putin during his visit to Russia

The representative of the European Union met with Putin during his visit to Russia

1h | Videos
What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

2h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

18h | Videos