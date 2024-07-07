John Cena retiring from WWE after WrestleMania 2025

After more than 23 years in the WWE, John Cena is preparing for his retirement, reports Deadline.

During a surprise appearance at Saturday's Money in the Bank event in Toronto, Canada, the 16-time world champion announced his retirement following WrestleMania 2025.

Cena, known for his signature "never give up" towel, this time carried one that read, "The last time is now."

Addressing the stunned audience, he said, "Why am I here? Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE."

Cena went on to share that he plans to continue appearing on Monday Night Raw, which will make its unprecedented move to Netflix in January 2025.

"This farewell, it does not end tonight," he said. "It is filled with opportunity. Everybody, Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. I've never been a part of Raw on Netflix, that is history. That is a first, and I will be there."

He continued, "And along with that history-making first, we are going to build so many unforgettable lasts. The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in."

Although the crowd initially booed the news, they soon began chanting, "Thank you Cena," to which he responded with gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years."

Cena, who signed with the WWE in 2001, has been working part-time since 2018 while expanding his acting career with roles in films like "Daddy's Home" (2015), "Blockers" (2018), "The Suicide Squad" (2021), and his HBO Max series spin-off "Peacemaker."