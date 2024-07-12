Anant Ambani wedding: John Cena rocks an ethnic Indian look

John Cena poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Photo: Collected

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star and actor John Cena is attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

John Cena looked at his traditional best in a blue bandhgala kurta and white pants. He was clicked at the wedding venue and was among the first ones to arrive.

Cena struck his iconic pose "You can't see me" after arriving at the wedding. The 47-year-old movie star arrived in Mumbai earlier on the day for the wedding.

Other celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood, including Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, tech CEOS, and politicians have also arrived at the wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will exchange vows at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's BKC. This comes after months of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and Europe.

Anant is the youngest son of billionaire businessman, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila.

The wedding celebration is expected to be attended by former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, sources said. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have also landed in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars too are expected to attend the celebrations. The events leading to the wedding featured Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt.

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are also expected to attend. And so are Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.