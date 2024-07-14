John Cena says SRK has a positive effect on his life

Hindustan Times
14 July, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 12:25 pm

John Cena praises Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Hindustan Times
John Cena praises Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Hindustan Times

John took to his Twitter handle and shared his photo with Shah Rukh Khan at the Ambani wedding and said SRK positively affected his life. 

While the Heads of State actor can be seen embracing desiness in his sherwani, SRK looked dashing as he donned a green sherwani and white pyjama.

The wrestler-turned-actor captioned his post, "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful to the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life."

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, as well as international business figures such as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee and GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley were other international celebrities who attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. Anant and Radhika's Shubh Vivaah will also feature on Kim's show - The Kardashians.

 

 

