Jennifer Lawrence opens up about nude pictures leak in 2014

Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere for the film &quot;Dark Phoenix&quot; in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere for the film "Dark Phoenix" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her fears in life and how some things will continue to haunt her forever.

The Hunger Games actor said in a recent interview that her naked pictures leaked by hackers is a trauma she can never overcome. 

Jennifer was among the several other big names like Rihanna and Selena Gomez, whose private pictures were leaked by the hackers on the internet in the 4chan scandal in 2014. 

She told Vanity Fair in an interview, "Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day," and added, "Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever." 

Jennifer also confessed that the flight engine failure incident in 2017 made her 'a lot weaker' but she still has to board flights despite finding it 'horrific'. Talking about the incident, she said, "We were all just going to die. I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, 'I've had a great life, I'm sorry.'"

Jennifer will now be seen in a political dark comedy film titled Don't Look Up that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

It also stars Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley and Cate Blanchett.

The actor recently made headlines when she joined Leonardo for the screening of the film in Los Angeles where she was seen with a baby bump.

Jennifer is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney and attended the screening of her film in a lime green dress.

Jennifer Lawrence with Dont Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Collected
Jennifer Lawrence with Dont Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Collected

 

