Gal Gadot hints her kids could make cameo in Wonder Woman 3

Glitz

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 04:18 pm

Related News

Gal Gadot hints her kids could make cameo in Wonder Woman 3

In 2020 film “Wonder Woman 1984”, Gal Gadot’s husband Yaron Versano and their child made a cameo

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 04:18 pm
Gal Gadot. Photo: Reuters
Gal Gadot. Photo: Reuters

Actor Gal Gadot is all set to reprise the role of Princess Diana, the Amazonian princess, aka Wonder Woman in the third installment of the DC Extended Universe franchise.

In the 2020 film "Wonder Woman 1984", Gal Gadot's husband Yaron Versano and their child made a cameo.

The actor, who is now a mother of three children - Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Daniella, almost 4 months, suggested that her kids might make a special cameo in the upcoming film, reports the Inforney.

"Well, we might. They can get used to it. It is a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older," Gadot said during an interview with ET.

Gal Gadot. Photo: Collected
Gal Gadot. Photo: Collected

"The most amazing thing - other than the fact that I get to wear the costume, the Wonder Woman costume again and get inside her boots - is the fact that I can work with my amazing collaborators and work with [director] Patty Jenkins again and I am super, super grateful for that," she added while expressing her excitement to collaborate with the director Patty Jenkins again.

Linda Carter, the 70 year old actor who played the role of Wonder Women in 1970's series "Wonder Women" will also appear in the next installment of the franchise.

 

Wonder Woman / Wonder Woman 3 / Hollywood / Gal Gaddot / Gal Gadot / Wonder Woman 1984

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly