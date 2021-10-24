Gal Gadot hints her kids could make cameo in Wonder Woman 3

Actor Gal Gadot is all set to reprise the role of Princess Diana, the Amazonian princess, aka Wonder Woman in the third installment of the DC Extended Universe franchise.

In the 2020 film "Wonder Woman 1984", Gal Gadot's husband Yaron Versano and their child made a cameo.

The actor, who is now a mother of three children - Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Daniella, almost 4 months, suggested that her kids might make a special cameo in the upcoming film, reports the Inforney .

"Well, we might. They can get used to it. It is a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older," Gadot said during an interview with ET.

Gal Gadot. Photo: Collected

"The most amazing thing - other than the fact that I get to wear the costume, the Wonder Woman costume again and get inside her boots - is the fact that I can work with my amazing collaborators and work with [director] Patty Jenkins again and I am super, super grateful for that," she added while expressing her excitement to collaborate with the director Patty Jenkins again.

Linda Carter, the 70 year old actor who played the role of Wonder Women in 1970's series "Wonder Women" will also appear in the next installment of the franchise.