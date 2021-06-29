Freida Pinto expecting first baby with fiancé Cory Tran

29 June, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:56 am

Freida Pinto expecting first baby with fiancé Cory Tran

Freida Pinto will be soon seen as Britain's World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan in a British limited series

Actor Freida Pinto and her fiance Cory Tran are expecting their first child. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram and shared pictures of him holding her baby bump.

Freida Pinto had announced her engagement to her boyfriend, photographer Cory Tran, on his birthday in 2019. Freida and Cory reportedly began dating in 2017.

The actor shared pictures of herself, posing with her baby bump, dressed in a black floral dress. Cory also posed beside her. Freida captioned the images, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall."

The post was showered with love from her fans as well as friends. Actor Hannah Simone wrote, "Oh my goooodness!!!!" Stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a heart emoji and commented, "Oh my God!" Actor Marcus Francis wrote, "Ooh my !!!! Freida!! I'm so so happy for you and Cory!!! Congratulation hon!"

Last year, Freida shared a long note on Cory's birthday along with his picture on Instagram. She wrote, "My love, how blessed am I that you were born this day. Life has never felt so fulfilling and wholesome and I feel so grateful for your positive energy, your soulfulness, your intelligence, your street smartness, your goofiness, your kindness and empathy, your relationship with Mother Nature, your groundedness that have all been, by default, now added to my life. You make my world a better place everyday. With you by my side, I have the strength and courage to face the toughest challenges( oh yes we have!) as well as fully enjoy the sweetest successes( and we sure have!).Thank you for being my love, my best friend, my partner, my advisor, my rock and my loudest cheerleader. You give so much ...May you always stay open to recieve all the love, adoration and appreciation you have coming your way. You deserve every bit of it!"

Freida is known for movies such as Slumdog Millionaire, Immortals and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. She will be soon seen as Britain's World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan in a British limited series based on Shrabani Basu's Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan. Spy Princess is also executive produced by Freida.

