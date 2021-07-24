Extraction and Bridgerton top Netflix’s most-watched content

Extraction and Bridgerton top Netflix's most-watched content

Netflix series and movie lists. Photo: Collected
Netflix series and movie lists. Photo: Collected

Popular streaming site Netflix has recently revealed its updated viewership figures for its movies and series.

The Regency period drama "Bridgerton" rules over the most-watched series list while Chris Hemsworth's action-thriller "Extraction" holds on to its top spot in the most-watched movie list.

In the list of movies, Extraction leads with 99 million views followed by Sandra Bullock-starrer horror film Bird Box, Mark Wahlberg's crime-action drama Spenser Confidential, and Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground with 89 million, 85 million and 83 million views, reports Indian Express.

Murder Mystery, The Old Guard, Enola Homes and Project Power are also on the list. The new entrants are Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead (joint eighth position with Project Power) and Kevin Hart's comedy-drama Fatherhood (tenth position).

Here is the Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix

1.       Extraction: 99 million views

2.       Bird Box: 89 million views

3.       Spenser Confidential: 85 million views

4.       6 Underground: 83 million views

5.       Murder Mystery: 83 million views

6.       The Old Guard: 78 million views

7.       Enola Holmes: 76 million views

8.       Project Power (tie): 75 million views and Army of the Dead (tie): 75 million views

10.   Fatherhood: 74 million views

In the list of TV shows, the first season of Bridgertonleads the list with 82 million views while Henry Cavillepic fantasy show The Witcher is on the second spot. The third season of Duffer Brothers' 80s-set horror series Stranger Things, miniseries Tiger King and The Queen's Gambit, DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth also made its way to the list.

Netflix's actual numbers may be much lower as the company counts anything more than two minutes as 'view'.

Here is the top 10 most-watched series at Netflix

1. Bridgerton S1 – 82 million

2. The Witcher S1 – 76 million

3. Stranger Things S3 – 64 million

4. Tiger King- 64 million

5. The Queen's Gambit – 62 million

6. Sweet Tooth – 60 million

7. Emily in Paris – 58 million

8. Fate: The Winx Saga – 57 million

9. Shadow & Bone – 55 million

10. You S2 – 54 million

