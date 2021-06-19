Despite divorce, Kim Kardashian says she is Kanye West's biggest fan

Glitz

Reuters
19 June, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 12:06 pm

Related News

Despite divorce, Kim Kardashian says she is Kanye West's biggest fan

Kardashian, 40, was speaking on a reunion show for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which broadcast its final episode last week after 14 years on the air.

Reuters
19 June, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 12:06 pm
Kim and Kanye
Kim and Kanye

LOS ANGELES, June 17 (Reuters) - Kim Kardashian said her ex-husband Kanye West is like family, despite their divorce, adding in a television show to air on Thursday that she will always be his biggest fan.

Kardashian, 40, was speaking on a reunion show for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which broadcast its final episode last week after 14 years on the air.

Shortly after finishing shooting for the final season of the E! reality show, Kardashian filed for divorce in February from rapper West citing irreconcilable differences in their marriage of almost seven years. The couple agreed to share custody of their four children. 

Asked about their relationship now, Kardashian said; "We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much... I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."

The beauty business billionaire last week posted a throwback picture of a young West on her Instagram account to mark the rapper's 44th birthday.

Kardashian declined on the reunion show to go into detail about the breakdown of the marriage. "It wasn't one specific thing. It was a general difference of opinions on a few things," she said.

She denied recent rumors that she was now dating CNN host Van Jones or Colombian singer Maluma.

"I am not dating anyone, not Van Jones, not Maluma," she said.

KIm Kardashian / Kanye West

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni