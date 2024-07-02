Kanye West gets sued…again

Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit for allegedly creating a hostile work environment and referring to employees as "new slaves."

Filed in a US district court, the suit names West and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, as defendants. The suit claims West intended to develop an app, 'YZYVSN,' to promote his music, and, to avoid paying rival platforms, hired adults and minors for forced labor and degrading treatment.

The lawsuit alleges Black employees, some as young as 14, were subjected to long hours without pay or rest. White managers allegedly used derogatory language based on workers' age, race, gender, and orientation. Yiannopoulos reportedly sent offensive messages, while West's wife, Bianca Censori, allegedly shared explicit content accessible to minors.

The developer group was promised $120,000 but was allegedly forced to sign NDAs and "volunteer" agreements under threat. The suit seeks damages for unpaid wages and emotional distress.

This case follows several other lawsuits against West, including claims of racial discrimination and wrongful termination. West has denied these allegations and plans to countersue. Representatives have not responded to the latest claims.

