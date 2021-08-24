Cowboy Bebop: Netflix releases the first look of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda

Netflix has shared the first look of the cast of live-action Cowboy Bebop, premiering 19 November.

The show is based on the renowned 1998 Japanese anime of the same name. The anime series was set in 2071 and follows the lives of a crew of bounty hunters of a spaceship named "Bebop". The crew leaps on a mission to hunt criminals in the solar system while each struggling to erase the memory of their dark past.

On the Netflix release, the crew of bounty hunters Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine are played by John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda respectively.

John Cho as Spike Spiegel , Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine in 'Cow boy Bebop'

Despite having only 26 episodes, the original anime series of the late 90s was a huge commercial success. Previously, two manga series and an anime film was inspired by the anime.

Cho was recently seen in the season 2 of "The Exorcist" and "Searching". And, Shakir is best known as the character Bushmaster in Marvel's "Luke Cage,". While Pineda is known for her roles in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", "The Miniaturist" and "Revenge".