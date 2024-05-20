Courteney Cox says Friends co-star Matthew Perry 'visits' her after death

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 May, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 01:05 pm

Related News

Courteney Cox says Friends co-star Matthew Perry 'visits' her after death

Matthew was found unresponsive at his LA house last year. He was 54.

Hindustan Times
20 May, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 01:05 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Courteney Cox is keeping Friends co-star Matthew Perry in her thoughts.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Courteney revealed how she still feels Matthew Perry's presence after his death. 

Matthew died on 28 October 2023, at his Los Angeles residence at the age of 54. Matthew was best known for his iconic character, Chandler Bing on Friends.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the interview, Courteney said, "I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. You know, he's just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that… I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around for sure."

She further continued, and expressed her gratitude for the much-loved sitcom.

"I'm just grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people and to live the life that I have now. That was my family. I mean, we went through everything. Those ten years were everything – they're my family," she added.

In a recent Instagram post, Courteney had posted a clip from a special episode of Friends, the Season 4 finale. She wrote in the caption, "It's been 20 years since the series finale of Friends. I don't know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful."

The inquiry into Matthew Perry's cause of death came to an end in January this year, when The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the case was closed. The cause of death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine.

Friends / Mathew Perry / Courtney Cox

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

6h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

5h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

59m | Videos
Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

1h | Videos
Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

3h | Videos
Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

5h | Videos