Courtney Cox wraps up shooting for horror flick Scream 6

Courtney Cox has announced wrapping up her part in the untitled sixth installment of the Scream franchise through a humorous video.

In tentatively titled Scream 6, Courtney will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers, a fictional character who appeared in all films of the franchise.

In the short Instagram video, Courtney informed her fans that she has just wrapped up shooting for Scream 6 and is "so happy to leave work behind."

However, Courtney soon gets haunted by the return of "Ghostface" as he keeps popping up in Courtney's security camera and slowly paves his way to her home. The video is similar to the scene in Scream 4 where Courtney's character Gale installs CCTV cameras throughout Stab-A-Thon before Ghostface blocks them out.

The critical success of the 2022 flick, surprisingly named "Scream" instead of "Scream 5", paved the way for the sixth installment of the franchise.

Alongside the iconic character Gale Weathers, the survivors of the last film will reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

The surviving characters Sam (Melissa Barrera), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Tara (Jenna Ortega), and Chad (Mason Gooding) reportedly relocate to New York to restart their life but are unaware of the fact that they will be soon chased by a Ghostface mask killer.

Scream 6 is slated to release on 31 March 2023.