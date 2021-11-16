Australia’s first-ever Bangla Film Festival to begin 23 Nov

Glitz

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:47 pm

Related News

Australia’s first-ever Bangla Film Festival to begin 23 Nov

The festival that begins next week will continue till 28 November

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:47 pm
Hasina: A daughters tale will be screened at the festival. Photo: Collected
Hasina: A daughters tale will be screened at the festival. Photo: Collected

Australia's first Bangla film festival, organised by the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Sydney, is all set to commence on 23 November.

The initiative has been taken to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

The festival that begins next week will continue till 28 November.

On the opening day, historical docudrama "Hasina: A Daughter's Tale" will be screened at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, Sydney's popular movie theatre chain at Moore Park.

The docudrama chronicles the close-up stories of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's life.

Several instances from Sheikh Hasina's everyday life will be highlighted in which she is seen as a daughter, a mother, a sister, and sometimes as a popular leader.

Fagun Haway, a National Film Award-winning film set against the backdrop of the great language movement of Bangladesh, will be presented on November 27 in Hoyts Blacktown Cinemas.

The feature film "Sphulinga" will be showcased on the same theatre on the last day of the festival.

The liberation war's story and the spark of the current generation will be explored in the film.

The event is expected to stir enthusiasm among the locals about Bangla films and the history of Bangladesh.

Australia's BongOz Films has provided technical assistance to the consulate in organising the festival.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh-Australia / film festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10