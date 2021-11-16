Australia’s first-ever Bangla Film Festival to begin 23 Nov

Hasina: A daughters tale will be screened at the festival. Photo: Collected

Australia's first Bangla film festival, organised by the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Sydney, is all set to commence on 23 November.

The initiative has been taken to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

The festival that begins next week will continue till 28 November.

On the opening day, historical docudrama "Hasina: A Daughter's Tale" will be screened at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, Sydney's popular movie theatre chain at Moore Park.

The docudrama chronicles the close-up stories of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's life.

Several instances from Sheikh Hasina's everyday life will be highlighted in which she is seen as a daughter, a mother, a sister, and sometimes as a popular leader.

Fagun Haway, a National Film Award-winning film set against the backdrop of the great language movement of Bangladesh, will be presented on November 27 in Hoyts Blacktown Cinemas.

The feature film "Sphulinga" will be showcased on the same theatre on the last day of the festival.

The liberation war's story and the spark of the current generation will be explored in the film.

The event is expected to stir enthusiasm among the locals about Bangla films and the history of Bangladesh.

Australia's BongOz Films has provided technical assistance to the consulate in organising the festival.