Aurora to perform at special climate and culture event during UN’s climate change conference

Glitz

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:42 am

Related News

Aurora to perform at special climate and culture event during UN’s climate change conference

The UMA Entertainment Group event will take place during COP26 in Glasgow next month

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:42 am
Aurora Live. Photo: Collected
Aurora Live. Photo: Collected

Aurora is among the acts who are set to perform live at a special climate and culture event during COP26, the upcoming United Nations climate change conference.

The conference is set to take place in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12, which is aiming to "bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on climate change".

The UMA Entertainment Group will be hosting a special not-for-profit event during COP26 which will include panels, talks and live music. All profits from the event will be donated to Brian Eno's EarthPercent charity as well as a selection of social impact charities in Glasgow.

Set to take place at St Luke's Church in Glasgow's East End on November 6, the event is part of 'Beyond The Green' - "a three-day COP26 fringe festival celebrating music and the arts, sustainability and plant-based solutions for a cleaner, greener, healthier planet".

Aurora is headlining the event's live music bill, with Sam Fischer and BEMZ (DJ set) also set to perform. DJ sets will also be provided by Groove Armada's Andy Cato, Sarra Wild and Darwin during the after-show event.

aurora / COP26 / UN’s climate change conference / Music / Glasgow / Paris Agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case