Aurora to perform at special climate and culture event during UN’s climate change conference

Aurora is among the acts who are set to perform live at a special climate and culture event during COP26, the upcoming United Nations climate change conference.

The conference is set to take place in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12, which is aiming to "bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on climate change".

The UMA Entertainment Group will be hosting a special not-for-profit event during COP26 which will include panels, talks and live music. All profits from the event will be donated to Brian Eno's EarthPercent charity as well as a selection of social impact charities in Glasgow.

Set to take place at St Luke's Church in Glasgow's East End on November 6, the event is part of 'Beyond The Green' - "a three-day COP26 fringe festival celebrating music and the arts, sustainability and plant-based solutions for a cleaner, greener, healthier planet".

Aurora is headlining the event's live music bill, with Sam Fischer and BEMZ (DJ set) also set to perform. DJ sets will also be provided by Groove Armada's Andy Cato, Sarra Wild and Darwin during the after-show event.