Auroras dazzle in Latin America as solar storm causes rare displays

Science

Reuters
12 May, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 10:54 am

Related News

Auroras dazzle in Latin America as solar storm causes rare displays

Geomagnetic storms are caused when explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun's corona are directed at Earth, where they can trigger such aurora displays, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Reuters
12 May, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 10:54 am
A view shows the lights of an aurora australis caused by a geomagnetic storm over Villarrica volcano, in Pucon, Chile May 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
A view shows the lights of an aurora australis caused by a geomagnetic storm over Villarrica volcano, in Pucon, Chile May 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

The biggest geomagnetic storm in two decades, sparked by solar flares, caused dazzling lights displays in parts of Latin America overnight on Friday, including a rare appearance in Mexico. 

In Mexicali, a desert city on Mexico's northern border thousands of miles from the Arctic regions where the northern lights are common, gradients of pink and purple illuminated the night sky.     

The civil protection agency in Mexicali's state of Baja California said more auroras could be visible on Saturday evening.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A view shows the lights of an Aurora Borealis caused by a geomagnetic storm over the border cities of Mexicali, Mexico and Calexico, US as seen from Tecate, Mexico May 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Victor Medina
A view shows the lights of an Aurora Borealis caused by a geomagnetic storm over the border cities of Mexicali, Mexico and Calexico, US as seen from Tecate, Mexico May 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Victor Medina

In Chile, where the lights are known as aurora australis, or southern lights, local media and social media users shared photos of the sky in the city of Punta Arenas painted with reds and magentas. 

Local media in Argentina reported similar hues illuminating the sky in the Patagonian city of Ushuaia. 

A view shows the lights of an Aurora Borealis caused by a geomagnetic storm over the border cities of Mexicali, Mexico and Calexico, US as seen from Tecate, Mexico May 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Victor Medina
A view shows the lights of an Aurora Borealis caused by a geomagnetic storm over the border cities of Mexicali, Mexico and Calexico, US as seen from Tecate, Mexico May 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Victor Medina

Geomagnetic storms are caused when explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun's corona are directed at Earth, where they can trigger such aurora displays, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The geomagnetic storm is likely to continue through the weekend, the agency said.

World+Biz

solar flare / aurora

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju Podder, Noah’s Managing Director, lived all his life in Bogura, joined his family business and expanded it by a few folds. Photo: Courtesy

Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

2d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

2d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

4d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

45m | Videos
Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

1h | Videos
Netanyahu announced to fight alone

Netanyahu announced to fight alone

2h | Videos
Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

12h | Videos